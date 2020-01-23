× Rain will soak central Indiana Friday before changing to snow this weekend

A slow-moving area of low-pressure will settle over the Ohio Valley this weekend. This”cut-off low” will sit over us and keep skies cloudy through early next week. Under the influence of this weather system we’ll see rain and snow. With over five inches of rain, January has already been a wet month. We have had rain on all three weekends of the month and another wet one is on the way. Rain will continue Friday, up to a half-inch is likely during the day. Colder air will move in Friday night and rain and snow showers will be likely through Saturday. A few areas could get as much as an inch of slushy snow by Sunday morning.

The extra moisture coming with this weather system will aid the minor to moderate flooding along the Wabash River and the East Fork White River, where Flood Warnings remain in effect through the weekend.

We have had rain for the past three weekends.

We have had over five inches of rain this month

Heavy rain has soaked the region this month.

Rain will spread across the state Thursday evening.

Expect gusty winds on Friday.

Heavy rain is likely Friday morning.

Highs will be in the 30s on Friday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely Friday.

Rain will change to snow Friday night.

Snow showers are likely Saturday.