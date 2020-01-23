LIVESTREAM: Day 3 of President Trump’s impeachment trial

Rain will soak central Indiana Friday before changing to snow this weekend

Posted 4:30 pm, January 23, 2020, by

A slow-moving area of low-pressure will settle over the Ohio Valley this weekend. This”cut-off low” will sit over us and keep skies cloudy through early next week. Under the influence of this weather system we’ll see rain and snow. With over five inches of rain, January has already been a wet month. We have had rain on all three weekends of the month and another wet one is on the way. Rain will continue Friday, up to a half-inch is likely during the day. Colder air will move in Friday night and rain and snow showers will be likely through Saturday. A few areas could get as much as an inch of slushy snow by Sunday morning.

The extra moisture coming with this weather system will aid  the minor to moderate flooding along the Wabash River and the East Fork White River, where Flood Warnings remain in effect through the weekend.

We have had rain for the past three weekends.

We have had over five inches of rain this month

Heavy rain has soaked the region this month.

Rain will spread across the state Thursday evening.

Expect gusty winds on Friday.

Heavy rain is likely Friday morning.

Highs will be in the 30s on Friday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely Friday.

Rain will change to snow Friday night.

Snow showers are likely Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.