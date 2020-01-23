LIVESTREAM: Day 3 of President Trump’s impeachment trial

Phish set to play weekend of shows at Ruoff Music Center as part of new tour

Posted 5:09 pm, January 23, 2020, by

NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Musician Trey Anastasio of Phish performs onstage at the 25th Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf=Astoria on March 15, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Genre-bending, jam lords Phish have announced an entire weekend of shows in Noblesville this summer as part of a newly announced tour.

Promoter Live Nation announced the band’s massive summer 2020 tour Thursday, including a three-date stint at Ruoff Music Center.

Phish will perform at the Noblesville venue on Friday, August 7 – Saturday, August 8 – Sunday, August 9, 2020 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 8 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, February 3 at 12 p.m.

