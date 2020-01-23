IMPD searches for serial robber who may have robbed at least 4 stores in the last 2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police in Indianapolis are on the hunt for a serial robber. IMPD investigators think the same man has robbed at least four businesses in the last two weeks.

The crime spree appears to have started two weeks ago at an Arby’s on 10th Street. Police say the suspect seen in surveillance pictures robbed the business at gunpoint.

Four days later, at an Arby’s on Lafayette Road, detectives say the same crook walked in holding a handgun and robbed that store.

The next day, at a Subway on Pendleton Way, the armed thief wearing the identical hooded shirt demanded money from the register and ran away aided by a woman who was also seen on camera.

This week, police say the same man returned to the Arby’s on 10th Street and again robbed the business, this time with eight people inside.

"Anybody who’s willing to commit a violent act over and over and over again is somebody we need to get ahold of," said Dan Rosenberg with Crime Stoppers.

According to police reports, employees inside the 10th Street Arby’s said they recognized the man from his previous crimes and ran to the back of the store when he came inside this week. The robber and an accomplice then stole cell phones from a pair of customers and grabbed cash from the register.

"Right now this is a dangerous situation," said Rosenberg.

While no one has been injured in any of the four crimes, police fear that could change.

"The likelihood they are going to get themselves into a situation that’s out of control is more and more and more likely every time it happens," said Rosenberg.

Anyone with information on the suspects location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.