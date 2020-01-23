× IFD says older people are falling victim to fatal fires too often

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) is spotting a troubling trend among fatal fires. They seem to be hitting the older generations.

“They are thinking they are a little more invincible than they really are,” said Battalion Chief and IFD spokesperson Rita Reith.

Over the last four years, victims in the majority of fatal fires in the city fall between the ages of 50 and 90.

On Wednesday, investigators believe 65-year-old Gloria Lawson lost her life after leaving grease unattended at the stove. The cooking sparked a fire with the flames running through her house, and eventually igniting her home oxygen tanks.

“I’m looking out my back window, and it looks like the whole back of the house is just shooting out flames,” a caller told 911 dispatcher, “All we heard was a huge explosion.”

Of the 40 fatal fires in Indy over the last four years, 23 were deemed accidental or preventable.

“Just because you are not having to worry about little kids, doesn’t mean that you are always able to get yourself out of a situation you may find yourself in,” Reith warned.

IFD is asking sons and daughters to talk to their parents and grandparents about fire escape plans. Working smoke detectors are also key, as 13 of the fatal fires over the last four years did not have working detectors.