Bill Murray is officially back as a Ghostbuster in Vanity Fair exposé

Posted 2:41 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 03:05PM, January 23, 2020

US actor Bill Murray reacts as he arrives for the screening of US crime drama "Motherless Brooklyn" during the 14th Rome Film Festival (Festa del Cinema di Roma) on October 17, 2019 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Bill Murray is a Ghostbuster again.

A new behind-the-scenes exposé by Vanity Fair follows Murray as he returns as scientist Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

According to Vanity Fair, Murray spoke from the set in the fall, where Dan Akroyd (Ray Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz) and Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett) – all returned for their roles.

Dan Akroyd first confirmed the return of the original cast on the Greg Hill Show in November.

Murray clowned around with Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican, forcing the author to try on a proton pack and talked about his return.

Harold Ramis is, of course, absent from the lineup. The acclaimed director and actor who portrayed Egon Spengler died in 2014.

In the Vanity Fair piece, Murray said, “Well, we are a man down. That’s the deal. And that’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.”

Murray and the others made cameos in the 2016 all-female Ghostbusters, but not as their original characters.

Fans speculated for almost a year as to whether or not the cast would return in their scientist roles for the new Jason Reitman film starring Paul Rudd.

Jason Reitman is the son of the first Ghostbusters director, Ivan Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to open in theaters July 10th.

