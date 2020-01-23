× 2 workers rescued after trench collapse in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Ind. — Two men had to be rescued in Arcadia after the trench they were in collapsed while they were working on a sewer line, according to the Jackson Township Fire Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, authorities were called to the 200 block of Maple Street.

Responders arrived to find two men waist deep in the trench.

The first man to be extracted was taken to Methodist Hospital. He has since been released and is in good condition, according to JTFD.

The other man was extracted a short time later, but his status is unclear.

Officials say it took roughly an hour and 20 minutes to rescue both men.

Multiple agencies assisted in the rescue of the men.

An investigation into what caused the trench to collapse is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.