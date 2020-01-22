Toyota adds 361K vehicles to Takata air bag inflator recall

Posted 10:31 am, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 10:33AM, January 22, 2020

The Toyota logo (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Toyota is recalling 361,000 more vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel.

The vehicles date to 1997 and have older inflators that are different from Takata products that use volatile ammonium nitrate to fill air bags in a crash. Those are the devices that led to numerous deaths. But the inflators in this recall can also explode with too much force and spew metal fragments.

The recall covers gas and electric versions of the RAV4 SUV and the Celica sports car from 1997 to 1999. Also included are the 1997 through 1998 Supra sports car. About 139,000 vehicles in the U.S. are covered.

The company doesn’t have a fix yet but will tell owners when one is ready.

Owners can call Toyota with questions at (800) 331-4331.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.