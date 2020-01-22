LIVESTREAM | Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Todd Lickliter takes over UE Basketball program

Posted 12:04 am, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 12:25AM, January 22, 2020

Indianapolis native Todd Lickliter has been named the new head men’s basketball coach at the University of Evansville.

UE made the announcement Tuesday evening hours after the school announced it fired Walter McCarty, who was placed on administrative leave December 27 pending an investigation into alleged violations on the university’s Title IX policy. Bennie Seltzer served as interim head coach.

 

Lickliter most recently served as an assistant under McCarty last season before stepping down from. Prior to Evansville, he coached Marian from 2012 to 2015. Lickliter also coached Butler from 2001 to 2007. He served two stints as an assistant for the Bulldogs, the first was 1988-1989. Lickliter returned as an assistant for the Bulldogs from 1999 to 2001.

Lickliter has coached two local high school basketball programs. He led Park Tudor 1979 to 1987 and coached at Danville Community High School twice over his career.

Lickliter played for Butler from 1977 to 1979.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.