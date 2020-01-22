Silver Alert issued for missing 60-year-old Elkhart man

Posted 9:28 pm, January 22, 2020

Blaine E. Kurtz (Photo// Indiana State Police)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are seeking the public’s help finding a 60-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday evening.

Blaine E. Kurtz was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday in Elkhart, Indiana, which is 161 miles north of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Kurtz is described as a 6′ tall white man weighing roughly 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on Kurtz’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.

