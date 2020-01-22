Should “In God We Trust” be posted in Indiana schools?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- “In God We Trust” is the national motto. It’s written on U.S. money and some Indiana license plates.

But should it be posted in schools?

The bill to put “In God We Trust” posters in classrooms is moving forward after being voted 9-2 in a Senate Committee.

However, there are some who feel it’s a sign of Indiana taking a step backwards.

“There’s a line being crossed there,” said Jessica Hartman, who identifies as an atheist.

The American Atheist Organization has made it clear – it doesn’t want this motto posted in schools. Indiana State Director Troy Moss said non-christian families and students do not need to be marginalized any more than they already are.

"Our public schools should be focused on civility, inclusion, and equality,” said Moss.

The bill’s author, Republican State Sen. Dennis Kruse, said the sign doesn’t specify any particular God.

“It’s just making a statement that our country trusts in God which I think is an appropriate thing," said Kruse. "And each religion can have their own God. I guess an atheist doesn’t have a God maybe that’s themselves. So, they might have some offense at that.”

Hartman, who started the Atheists of Indiana group online, is not only against the posters. She wants the country’s motto to go back to its original latin saying.

“E Pluribus Unum, I believe it is, out of many, one,” said Hartman.

For now, “In God We Trust” is the legal motto and Senator Kruse says posting it would be patriotic.

Originally, the bill said schools would be required to provide the signs but amendments have since made them optional and they would have to be purchased by donors. They run about 50 cents to a dollar.

“I think there’s hundreds or thousands of people who would donate that money to have these posted at the schools,” said Kruse.

Since this bill has passed committee it’s now up Senate leaders to decide if it will be debated in front of the full chamber.

We will let you know if that happens.