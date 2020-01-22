× Rain and snow are on the way to central Indiana

January has been a mild month with 16 days of above average temperatures. It has also been a wet month with over five inches of rain and only a trace of snow so far. After a chilly start to the week temperatures will rise in to the 40s on Thursday. More rain and snow are on the way. Light rain is likely Thursday and widespread rainfall movies in Thursday night. Rain is likely during the day Friday. Colder air will move in Friday night and rain and snow showers will be likely through Saturday.

A half-inch of moisture is coming with the next weather system and minor to moderate flooding will continue along the Wabash River and the East Fork White River, where Flood Warnings remain in effect through the weekend.

