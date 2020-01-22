LIVESTREAM: Trump impeachment trial continues in Senate

Police say eastbound I-70 is closed at Mt. Comfort Road after multiple semi crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — I-70 Eastbound is closed at Mt. Comfort Rd. after a semi fire.

Officials said traffic being diverted to U.S. 40.

According to Indiana State Police, a semi collided with a stopped semi on the shoulder causing an explosion & large fire.

Two other semis ran off the road during the accident.

Police said, miraculously, there are no injuries.

I-70 EB closed for several hours, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

