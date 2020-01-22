× Police investigate after man found shot in Grant County apartment

JONESBORO, Ind. — A man was injured after being shot in his apartment Tuesday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police said officers responded to the 100 block of South First Avenue in Jonesboro, Indiana just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Sebastian Herrera suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was flown by medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was last listed in a stable condition.

State police detectives were working Wednesday to verify the facts of the shooting. As of the time of this report, it appears Herrera was shot in his upstairs apartment by a man wearing a dark hoodie. The man reportedly drove away from the scene in a white car that appeared to be a mid to early 2000 model.

There was a woman at the scene with the alleged shooter she ran away from the scene, heading southbound from the residence. Police did not have a solid description of the man or the woman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Indiana State Police Detective Mike Lorona at 765-473-6666.