Meijer launches app to reduce food waste, save customers money

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Grocery store chain Meijer is launching a new app aimed at reducing food waste all while saving customers money.

The Flashfood app allows customers to purchase food nearing its sell-by date – like meat, produce, seafood, deli and bakery products – at up to 50 percent off.

Meijer began testing the app last fall at four stores around Detroit. The test drew over 1,000 active users during the pilot period. Meijer will expand the effort to each of its 246 stores by the end of 2020 with rollout beginning the end of February.

This is how it works: Customers go to the app, select a Meijer store, choose the items they want to purchase, and pay for them directly in the app. Then, they go in store to pick up their items and confirm their order with customer service. The purchased food is stored in a refrigerator or storage rack located in the front of the store until the customer picks it up.

Meijer says they’re committed to being more sustainable, and their Food Rescue program donated over 13 million pounds of food in 2019 to local food banks Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.