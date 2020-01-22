× Kokomo police looking to identify person of interest in Rural King theft investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) took to Facebook to ask the public for help identifying a person of interest in a theft at Rural King.

KPD said Rural King reported a merchandise theft on January 14.

Police would like to speak to the man captured in the store’s security video in reference to an investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the pictured man call the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.