Indy police looking for help finding missing 10-year-old girl

Posted 7:40 pm, January 22, 2020, by

Photo//IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a girl who got off the school bus but never made it home.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 10-year-old Yarel Hernandez went missing in the 2200 block of Bisquay Square around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Yarel was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.

Anyone with information on Yarel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD at 317-327-3811 or the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160.

