Indianapolis leaders provide update on public safety

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — City leaders are hosting a stewardship meeting to provide an overview of 2019 Indianapolis public safety data and look ahead at efforts to further improve the safety of the community in 2020.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor and Community Violence Reduction Director Shonna Majors will host the event at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Matchbook Learning at Wendell Phillips School 63.

In 2019, the city focused much of its efforts on the small number of individuals authorities say are responsible for the majority of Indianapolis’s violence and leveraging partnerships to address conditions that contribute to violence.

Last year, IMPD formally launched the Crime Gun Intelligence Center to identify serial shooters and disrupt violent crime. In addition, the Office of Public Health and Safety began conducting what they call community violence interventions in hopes of providing healthier options and a warning of consequences for people connected to violence. The city also invested nearly $4 million in grassroots organizations engaged in crime prevention.

In 2020, officials say IMPD will shrink the size of beats and move from a model of 78 to 106 beats, continue to grow the police force and cultivate the next generation of officers serving the community.

The OPHS says they now have six peacemakers working to intervene in violence in high-crime neighborhoods.