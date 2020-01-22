Girl Scout cookies arrive in Central Indiana by the truckload

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's Girl Scout cookie season!

Truckloads of boxes rolled into Indianapolis Wednesday.

Troop leaders from across 45 different counties will pick up over 2-million packages of Girl Scout cookies throughout the week.

New in 2020 are cookies called "Lemon Ups," a lemon cookie with a layer of icing on the bottom.

Also new is the ability to buy cookies for "Operation Cookie Drop". This allows the Girl Scouts to send cookies to military members and first responders around the country.

"What a great way for us to represent that patriotism and service that girl scouts really means to be able to buy those girl scout cookies and donate them to people who are really making a difference in our community," Deana Potterf, chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Central Indiana said.

If you haven't purchased your cookies already, you may get a visit from a Girl Scout knocking on doors in your neighborhood.

Starting mid-February the Girl Scout booths will start popping up at local grocery stores.

During that time you can use the Scouts' "Cookie Locator App" to find some cookies near you.