Dave Matthews Band coming to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dave Matthews Band has announced dates for its 2020 North American summer tour, which includes a two-night stand at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The band is scheduled to perform at Ruoff Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 21 at 10 a.m at www.livenation.com.

As a part of DMB’s commitment to help plant one million trees as a collective effort with The Dreaming Tree Wines and DocuSign, the band invites concertgoers to join them in their mission by contributing a voluntary donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign.

For additional 2020 dates, visit www.davematthewsband.com.