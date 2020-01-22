LIVESTREAM: Trump impeachment trial continues in Senate

Carmel mayor among attendees of US Conference of Mayors’ winter meeting

Posted 3:41 pm, January 22, 2020, by
WASHINGTON - Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard hopes to bring ideas back home from the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 88th Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Brainard and hundreds of other mayors are attending the three-day conference. Local and federal officials will discuss issues impacting communities across the country.

"I think we try to learn, we have a lot of federal government officials here talk to us about programs that we utilize for people in our cities," Brainard said. "It's also about finding out how to get as much of the federal tax dollars back to the people who paid those dollars to Washington as possible."

Topics of discussion include preventing gun violence, climate change, infrastructure and other issues.

"It’s important that we all talk to each other and work together on things that improve the lives of people who live in our cities," Brainard said. "As a famous mayor said, there’s no democratic or republican way to plow snow or fill potholes and this organization shows that."

The U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 88th Winter Meeting runs through January 24th, 2020.

