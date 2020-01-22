× Bill would require ‘In God We Trust’ to be displayed inside every Indiana public school, library

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana senator is pushing to have the phrase “In God We Trust” inside every public school and library.

It’s not the first time Sen. Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn) has attempted to pass this bill, but it’s still stirring up controversy.

“I think the national motto is very important, and I think our students need to know what it is and to see it every day in their classrooms so they can identify that is our national motto,” Kruse said.

Many opponents argue there should be a separation of church and state, but Kruse says the “motto has nothing to do with churches.”

“It’s just making a statement our country trusts in God which I think is an appropriate thing,” Kruse said.

If HB 131 is passed, a poster or photo with the phrase will be required in all public classrooms. There are size requirements, too. The poster or photo would have to be at least 11 inches tall and 17 inches wide.

The bill will go before a committee today at 1:30 p.m.