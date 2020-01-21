LIVESTREAM | Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Police search for woman wanted for using stolen credit cards

Posted 11:11 am, January 21, 2020, by

Photo of suspect courtesy of Crime Stopper

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman wanted for fraud.

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, the woman used stolen credit cards at the Target, located at 1300 East 86th Street, to make fraudulent charges on the same day the credit cards were stolen from the victim’s purse while dining at a restaurant.

If you have any idea who this woman is, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

