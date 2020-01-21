Police looking for man who punched customer at Carmel pizzeria

LIVESTREAM | Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Posted 4:06 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 04:09PM, January 21, 2020

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying a man they say punched a fellow customer at a pizzeria over the weekend.

The Carmel Police Department said the incident happened at the Mellow Mushroom located at 2340 E 116th Street. A man entered the pizzeria just before 8 p.m. Sunday to pick up an online order and, for some reason, punched a fellow customer.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

