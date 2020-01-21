New treatment gives hope to meth addicts in Central Indiana

One recovery center in Anderson, Grace Recovery and Wellness, noticed an uptick in meth use too and wanted to find a solution.

Nationally, the number of overdose deaths in which meth played a role increased nearly 8 times from 2007 to 2017, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Karl Lazar is the owner of the center. Two clients in his group session on Tuesday struggled with a dependence on meth. Lazar said most of his clients have used meth.

One of them is 22-year-old Chandler Epps who began using meth when he was 17-years-old. Epps said there are at least a dozen cases against him involving meth.

“Everyday user, lying, stealing, cheating, hundreds of dollars a day,” he said.

Epps tried to get sober but rehab did not work. He came to see Lazar at his new recovery center.

“We have seen a high increase of meth, especially in this area of Indiana,” Lazar said.

Lazar was looking for medication to help people at his center and treat his addiction. That’s when someone told him about Dr. Michael Miller.

Miller runs a multi-specialty group in Indianapolis called Miller Care Group.

“We had about 8 months ago started to look at the meth problem and I went through the literature. And I realized it made no sense that there was no treatment,” said Miller.

Miller believes he has found something that helps patients to stop using meth. He is giving them medications that are typically used for other purposes, like treating smoking cessation.

The two medicines he is prescribing are Provigil and Wellbutrin.