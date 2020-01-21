× Lawmakers bring back proposal to put speed cameras in work zones

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Should Indiana add speed cameras to work zones?

Sen Bill 268 was heard in committee at the Statehouse Tuesday morning. A vote is expected in the coming days.

The bill would put speed-monitoring cameras in areas where workers are present. It’s designed to save the lives of construction workers after a recent spike in work zone deaths.

Those who oppose the idea said it has too much of a “big brother” feel to it.

However, Sen. Jon Ford said the cameras would only capture the driver’s license plate.

“As we put more and more money into highway construction, we’re creating more work zones and putting more workers at risk,” Ford said.

A similar measure didn’t make it past committee last year, and lawmakers studied the issue over the summer. In addition to Ford’s bill in the Senate, a House version, HB 1286, is authored by Rep. Chuck Moseley and co-authored by Reps. Jim Pressel and Edmond Soliday.

From the digest of the bill: