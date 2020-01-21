× Illinois man arrested in 16-year-old Kokomo boy’s deadly shooting

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police arrested an Illinois man Tuesday in connection with the murder of a Kokomo teenager.

On Jan. 2, just before 11 p.m., Kokomo police were called to St. Vincent Hospital at 1907 West Sycamore Road after someone arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim, 16-year-old James Gray Jr., died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The next day, police detained a 15-year-old boy on a robbery charge in connection to the case. His name is being withheld due to his status as a juvenile.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Jeremiah Neal of Cahokia, Illinois was arrested on one count each of murder and robbery.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee (765) 456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).