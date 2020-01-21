Hope man arrested after allegedly stabbing man with box cutter

Posted 9:37 am, January 21, 2020, by

Daniel T. Beeker II

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police arrested a Hope, Indiana man after an argument ended with a stabbing.

Columbus police responded to a home in the 900 block of 11th Street around 3:50 p.m. Monday in reference to a disturbance.

Officers spoke with a man who said he was stabbed in the leg by Daniel T. Beeker II, 28.

The victim said Beeker broke out a second floor window and jumped off of the roof to escape after the stabbing.

Officers found Beeker a short time later near 11th Street and Sycamore Street, and he was taken into custody.

He suffered injuries to his head and face when he broke out the window, and officers transported him to the hospital for treatment.

After he was discharged he was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.

