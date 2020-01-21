× Fugitive caught in Putnam County 11 days after leading police on chase

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A fugitive on the run and five other individuals have been arrested after authorities served a search warrant in Putnam County.

On January 8, 41-year-old Jeffrey Brown led law enforcement on a chase in which a deputy crashed into four other vehicles and Brown stole a vehicle belonging to a company working on a bridge, according to officials. In that instance, Brown was able to get away. At the time, he was wanted out of Putnam County for a possession of a handgun without a license charge and out of Clay County for failure to appear on a residential entry charge.

On Sunday, authorities received a credible tip that Brown might be at a residence on County Road 225 North in Greencastle.

After obtaining a warrant, officers searched the home, but Brown was not present. However, based on drugs and paraphernalia in plane view, officers applied for another search warrant and staked out the area as they waited for Brown to return, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 9 p.m., an officer spotted a vehicle in which Brown was believed to be in. As they began to conduct a traffic stop, Brown jumped out the rear passenger door and took off on foot, according to the PCSO. An officer excited his vehicle and was able to chase down Brown. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Brown was booked into the Putnam County Jail on his two warrants, plus a felony resisting arrest charge. Any further charges stemming from the January 8 chase will be determined by the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office.

After he was taken into custody, officers commenced their search of the residence and found at least seven grams of methamphetamine and several articles of paraphernalia, according to officials.

34-year-old Joseph Sutherlin — the homeowner — was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

21-year-old Haylee Parrish was arrested for possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

The following three individuals were arrested on felony charges of assisting a criminal:

20-year-old Isabella Brown (Jeffrey’s daughter)

23-year-old Robert Buskirk

48-year-old Hope Rush