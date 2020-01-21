Morning flurries; more wet weather to come

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are in the 20s and teens this morning with less of a wind chill factor than we've had the last few mornings. We are picking up on a few flurries on radar. We won't be doing any shoveling, though.

High pressure is in control of the weather across the Plains and Midwest. We'll stay pretty quiet today with continued cold overnight temperatures. High pressure is blocking out the wet weather in the far west. The high will continue to trek east, which will switch our wind in central Indiana. The switch to a southerly wind today will help our highs edge a little closer to normal as we return to the 30s.

While 32 doesn't sound fantastic, it is an improvement from Monday's 28. The average high this time of the year is 36, so we continue to head in the right direction.

Temperatures will continue to climb tomorrow. The forecast high for Wednesday is 39° and the southerly breeze will only be about ten miles an hour, so not too bad. We're leaving in a 10% chance for wet weather in our northwest counties, mainly in the Lafayette area, but most of us will stay dry start to finish on Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain at least a little above average the next six days, but we will have a mix of some wet weather. A scattered mix is possible Thursday with a mainly rain mix on Friday. Light snow is expected Saturday but no signals shout a large accumulation at this point.