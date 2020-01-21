Dry and not as cold Wednesday before rain, snow arrive later this week

LIVESTREAM | Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Posted 3:00 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 03:24PM, January 21, 2020

January has been a mild, wet month with only a trace if snow so far. Four of the past five days have been below average and temperatures will moderate for the rest of the week. We’ll have a dry Wednesday with next chance for rain/snow mix developing Thursday night. Rain is likely during the day Friday. Colder air will move in Friday night and rain and snow showers will be likely through Saturday.

A half-inch of moisture is coming with the next weather system and minor to moderate flooding will continue along the Wabash River, East Fork White River and White River, where Flood Warnings remain in effect through the weekend.

So far this has been a chilly week.

Highs will be in the 40s Wednesday.

Our seasonal snow is below average so far.

We have twice our normal rainfall this month.

A rain/snow mix will develop Thursday night.

Rain is likely Friday morning.

Rain is likely Friday afternoon.

Rain and snow will mix Friday night through Saturday.

Rain will change to snow before ending Saturday night.

A half-inch of moisture is coming later this week.

Flood Warnings will continue on area rivers through the weekend.

