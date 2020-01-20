× Temperatures climb each day this week; tracking next rain

Bundle up! Wind chills are and will be in the single digits all morning long. The wait for spring continues and the countdown is at 59 (long) days. Highs today will be better than yesterday but still nearly ten degrees below the average. Here’s a look at the day ahead and we’ll stay below freezing all day long. We’ll have a wind chill factor throughout the day but we won’t have nearly as much wind as we’ve had the last few days so we’re improving in that sense. The little bit of wind we will have is pumping out of the north so still feeling rather icy. Heavy winter coats, gloves, and a scarf are all recommended today. High pressure is going to be in control for a couple of days for a huge chunk of the country, including us in Central Indiana. We really aren’t expecting any sort of active weather until Friday. We’ll continue to have very cold overnight temperatures but daytime highs will improve each day this week. It’ll still be cold enough for a coat the rest of the week but more and more bearable. We’re about three inches behind normal snowfall but not expecting any shoveling through this week. Improving a bit on Tuesday but the high will finally hit the freezing line. Mostly sunny tomorrow and the breeze switching to the south west which will help us edge closer to the normal highs. Rain expected Friday and then a mix of snow and rain on Saturday so until then we really don’t have any wet weather concerns. Plenty of sun both Tuesday and Wednesday; partly sunny Thursday and highs recovering and getting back above average. There’s that scattered rain on Friday and then the mix we’re expecting this weekend (again).