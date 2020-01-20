Shooting on west side leaves 2 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway after a shooting on Indianapolis’ west side Monday left two people injured.

Officers were called to the scene in the 7200 block of West 10th Street, just east of North Girls School Road, around 1 p.m. The location of the incident appears to be at or near a Taco Bell.

Two victims were found and are said to be in good condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD). No other information was immediately released.

This story is developing.