One more cold day for central Indiana before temperatures moderate

A month that started mild had taken a cold turn. High temperatures will stay below average Tuesday before a mid-week warm up. We’ll stay dry through most of the week. Our next chance for rain will come late Thursday through Friday. Colder air will move in Friday night and rain and snow showers will be likely through Saturday morning.

So far this month we’ve had only a trace of snow, but with over five inches of rain, minor to moderate flooding  means Flood Warnings will remain in effect through the weekend.

So far this has been a  mild month.

We have had more than five inches of rain.

Flood warnings will continue through Saturday.

 

Lows will fall into the teens overnight.

Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday.

Rain will develop late Thursday.

Rain is likely Friday.

Expect rain and snow showers by Saturday.

