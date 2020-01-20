× Man arrested for alleged role in 2 Indianapolis killings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the deaths of a man and woman who were killed in Indianapolis in back-to-back days.

Around 8:30 a.m. January 8, police were called to the 700 block of Hardin Boulevard in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Chrishaun Snelling unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the stairwell of an apartment complex, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Snelling was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on January 9, officers were called to the 7900 block of Westmore Drive in response to a person who appeared to be dead.

Police found 24-year-old Shaugnje Scott unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and further investigation revealed her injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds.

During the investigation into both deaths, detectives were able to gather facts and evidence that enabled them to obtain an arrest warrant for Damarion Moore through the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

On January 17, officers found Moore in Champagne, Illinois, where he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the deaths of Snelling and Scott.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).