Chappell: Pro Bowl adds Colts’ Jack Doyle

Posted 12:39 pm, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 12:45PM, January 20, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 01: Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a touchdown reception against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jack Doyle is headed back to the Pro Bowl.

The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran tight end, an alternate, was named to the all-star squad in place of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, who’s headed to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

It’s Doyle’s second Pro Bowl appearance in three seasons and gives the Colts a fourth participant. He joins guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and linebacker Darius Leonard. It marks the most Pro Bowlers by the team since 2014, when it had seven.

Doyle ranked third on the team with 43 catches, 448 yards and four touchdowns. He started all 16 games for the first time in his career.

The Pro Bowl addition is the latest positive news for the Cathedral H.S. product. In December, Doyle signed a three-year, $21.3 million extension that includes the possibility of earning an additional $7.8 million through incentives.

