4-year-old in Bloomington critically injured in apparent accidental shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he and his father sustained gunshot wounds Sunday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1200 block of East Zinnia Drive in Bloomington on January 19 in reference to a gunshot wound.

Police said responding deputies found an adult male and a boy with gunshot wounds to the head when they arrived.

A preliminary investigation by detectives found that a 36-year-old man with a concealed handgun on the small of his back was play-wrestling on a bed with his 4-year-old son.

Police said, while the two were playing, the gun fell from the father’s person and a shot was fired, striking both the father and the four-year-old in the head.

The father and son were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The father was life-lined to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis and is expected to recover at this time, according to police.

The four-year-old was life-lined to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and remains in critical care.

Police said there is an active investigation into the specifics as to how the firearm was discharged.

This story will be updated.