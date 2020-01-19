IN Focus: Candidates for congress, attorney general discuss key issues

INDIANAPOLIS - There's a new candidate in the race for attorney general, with Adam Krupp stepping down from his post as the state's department of revenue commissioner to challenge attorney general Curtis Hill for the Republican nomination.

Candidates for the state’s Attorney General are nominated at party conventions, not by primary voters.

Krupp and attorney John Westercamp will go up against Hill, who was asked to step down by GOP leaders in 2018 after four women accused him of sexual misconduct. Those women have now filed a federal lawsuit against Hill and the State of Indiana, as they await the result of a disciplinary hearing which could potentially lead to the loss of Hill's license to practice law.

Karen Tallian and Jonathon Weinzapfel are seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

In the video above, Krupp talks about his decision to run for the post.

And in the video below, we also talk with congressional candidate and Army veteran Kent Abernathy, who shares his thoughts on the recent conflict in the Middle East.

Abernathy is one of several Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for Indiana's fifth congressional seat, which is currently held by Rep. Susan Brooks, who is retiring at the end of her term.

Other candidates in the fifth district race have also made news in recent days.

Candidate Beth Henderson launched a new ad, while current state treasurer Kelly Mitchell prepares to hold a fundraiser for the campaign next weekend.

State Sen. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, announced she won't run for re-election to the state senate while she too considers a run for Congress in the fifth district.

But she also faced backlash from some voters in her district for a controversial vote on guns.