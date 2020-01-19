× 1 killed in early-morning crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Crash Team was called to a crash on County Road 200 South, just east of State Road 67.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash, according to officials.

Authorities say one witness claimed to see a vehicle leave the scene of the crash, and investigators are working to determine if that vehicle was involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.