1 in custody after man shot with 6-year-old in vehicle, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A suspect is in custody after police found a man shot inside a vehicle on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Beachway Drive in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a grey SUV parked across the street. Inside they discovered a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

IMPD says the man’s 6-year-old child was in the SUV at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Detectives working the scene learned that the suspect could be driving a Kia Optima. The vehicle was spotted, and after a short chase, 24-year-old Devante Brown, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody without incident, according to IMPD.

Brown was booked into the Marion County Jail.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.