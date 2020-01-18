Police looking for help identifying man in fast food restaurant robberies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying a man connected to two robberies in Indianapolis.

Crime Stoppers of Indianapolis says the first robbery happened on January 13 at an Arby’s in the 3800 block of Lafayette Road. In that robbery, a man entered the business and forced an employee to open the cash register. He then went to the drive-thru cash register and forced an employee to open it. He removed the cash and ran away from the business.

The second robbery happened at a Subway in the 4000 block of Pendleton Way on January 14. In that robbery, a man and woman entered the business and approached the cash register. The man pointed a black handgun at the employee and demanded money from the register. After getting the money, the suspects ran away.

The man in both robberies is described as being 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, weighing about 180 pounds and in his mid-20s.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.