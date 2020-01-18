× Dozens of crashes take place overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Snow, sleet and freezing rain created treacherous travel conditions across central Indiana Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports that officers responded to 77 reported crashes overnight. This included one fatal crash where a driver lost control while driving over a bridge and ended up in a nearby pond.

Other crashes overnight included one in the 1600 block of Shelby Street where police found a vehicle flipped over. A man was arrested in that crash for a preliminary charge of driving under the influence. A female passenger sustained minor injuries in that crash.

There was a chain-reaction crash on I-65 near Eagle Creek Park. That crash started as a minor crash. As a backup started to form, police say a person got out of their vehicle and was lightly hit by a car.

There were two more crashes on I-65 in the backup of that crash. Both were slide-offs into cars that were stopped. The Indiana State Police says while they are still investigating, it appears weather was a factor in the crashes.

Overall, there were:

49-Property Damage Crashes

19-Personal Injury Crashes (1 Fatality at 86th and Township Line)

9 -No Information Crashes, meaning the caller wasn’t sure if anyone was injured or not at the time they placed the call.