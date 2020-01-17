Kings Island set to debut new giga coaster, 1 of only 7 in the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASON, OH. -- Kings Island says if you think riding Diamondback is a thrilling, wait until next year!

Orion will be Kings Island’s tallest and fastest roller coaster with the longest first drop when it debuts in the spring of 2020.

With speeds reaching 91 miles per hour and a 300-foot drop, it is sure to be a must-ride for 2020 thrill-seekers.

When completed, Orion will be one of only seven giga coasters in the world.

A giga coaster is a class of roller coasters with a height or drop of 300-399 feet.

After plummeting down the 300-foot drop, Orion riders will be sent on a high-speed journey over seven more hills at speeds up to 91 mph.

At 5,321 feet, it will be the park’s longest steel roller coaster.

Kings Island says construction crews are hard at work to make sure it’s ready for the Spring 2020 opening.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Orion, according to VisitKingsIsland.com: