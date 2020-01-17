× Indy police investigate after 2 people found shot on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot Friday evening.

IMPD officers responded to the area of 21st Street and Glenridge Drive just after 7 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police believe the victims were shot while they were inside a vehicle.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The man has since stabilized. Police say both victims are expected to survive.

We will provide additional details as they become available.