Indy police investigate after 2 people found shot on city’s east side

Posted 7:19 pm, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 07:50PM, January 17, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot Friday evening.

IMPD officers responded to the area of 21st Street and Glenridge Drive just after 7 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police believe the victims were shot while they were inside a vehicle.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The man has since stabilized. Police say both victims are expected to survive.

We will provide additional details as they become available.

Google Map for coordinates 39.796178 by -86.092351.

