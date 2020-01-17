× Indianapolis Animal Care Services offers free adoptions after running out of room for more animals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is looking for people to adopt dogs as the shelter is full.

The agency is an open-intake shelter, which means they take in any animals regardless of age, behavior or health. In the past week, it brought in 230 animals. This made it so they have no empty cages for incoming medium and large dogs. It has gotten to the point where the shelter has crates set up in the hallway.

Representatives say they have been working hard to be creative so they don’t have to euthanize for space. The agency says it is looking for rescue partners to step up to pull some of the animals to their care, especially larger dogs. It is also offering free adoptions throughout the weekend.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., but it stops accepting adoption applications at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the free adoptions, the agency announced a new campaign aimed at keeping animals out of the shelter and in their homes. The “No Place Like Home” campaign offers pet owners resources and options to help with issues that could lead to an animal being surrendered to the shelter.

“Making the decision to surrender an animal is difficult,” said Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director of IACS. “Our ultimate goal is to keep you and your pet together, if possible.”

If anyone is considering surrendering their pet, there are a number of resources available to help, including food, low-cost medical care, and other issues. For more information, click here.

If they are still unable to keep the pet and must find an alternative home for him or her, the Rehome website offers tools to help without having to surrender him or her to the shelter.

People who find a stray animal are encouraged to follow these steps before bringing it to the shelter.