Homicide detectives investigating after person found down on Indy’s near northwest side

Posted 2:24 am, January 17, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a possible homicide on the city’s near northwest side.

Police say they received a call in reference to a person down in the area of West 23rd Street and and Groff Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Responding officers and EMS personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Detectives with IMPD’s Homicide team have started an investigation into the incident.

CBS4 has a crew headed that way to learn more.

This story will be updated.

