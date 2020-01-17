Ruoff Music Center announces Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket lineup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 2020 Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket has been announced for Ruoff Music Center located in Noblesville, Indiana.

The following shows will all be part of this year’s Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket lineup:

BROOKS & DUNN with Special Guests | Saturday, May 16

with Special Guests | Saturday, May 16 CHRIS YOUNG with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith | Friday, May 29

with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith | Friday, May 29 THOMAS RHETT with Cole Swindell and HARDY | Friday, June 5

with Cole Swindell and HARDY | Friday, June 5 RASCAL FLATTS with Special Guests | Thursday, June 11

with Special Guests | Thursday, June 11 LADY ANTEBELLUM with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae | Saturday, July 18

with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae | Saturday, July 18 KENNY CHESNEY with Michael Franti & Spearhead | Thursday, July 23

with Michael Franti & Spearhead | Thursday, July 23 JASON ALDEAN with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver | Sunday, August 2

with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver | Sunday, August 2 TIM MCGRAW with Midland and Ingrid Andress | Friday, September 25

Concert promoter Live Nation said all tickets will go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. only at MEGATICKET.com

All sales end on Friday, February 14 at 10 p.m.

Live Nation said all dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice, with individual show ticket sales to be announced at a later time.

Ticket prices subject to applicable fees and more information is available at LiveNation.com

Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket Prices

GOLD TICKET $1200*:

Guarantees the same lower pavilion, reserved seat, for each of the eight shows plus a

Premiere Parking pass, which consists of one (1) parking pass, per show, per order.

SILVER TICKET $800*:

Guarantees the same upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the eight shows.

BRONZE TICKET $550*:

Guarantees the same rear, upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the eight shows, in the

back of sections H or D.

GENERAL ADMISSION LAWN TICKET $275*:

Guarantees a lawn ticket for each of the eight shows.

*Plus applicable fees