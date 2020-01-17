Double shooting that killed Indy woman, wounded her 3-year-old son remains unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis father is pleading for help finding justice after a double shooting killed his daughter and wounded his grandson.

The violence took place late last month near 52nd and Georgetown on Indy's northwest side.

Alexis Edwards died after being shot several times outside her home while sitting in her car with her 3-year-old son. The shooting took place in the middle of the afternoon just a few days before the end of 2019.

“To lose a child is just something that’s just unbearable you know,” said Lorenzo Edwards.

Edwards says his 26-year-old daughter grew up near Merrillville and moved to Indianapolis to raise her boys. He's still struggling with the reality of burying his child.

“They have taken a part of me, so we just want to see justice done,” said Edwards.

Lorenzo claims his daughter's friend had gotten into a fight with another woman at a local club and believes the suspect came to the home seeking retaliation against the wrong person.

“It was just a mistaken identity. She wasn’t involved in this fight that was Saturday the day before,” said Edwards.

Alexis died after being shot several times. Her 3-year-old son was shot in the elbow, but survived. Police have not identified the shooter.

“It was an execution. It was an ambush and to shoot the baby was heartless,” said Edwards. “Alexis did not deserve to die like this. She didn’t deserve this at all and someone needs to come forward.”

Because no arrests have been made, anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).