Difficult travel Friday evening

A very active map this morning as we track this winter weather system. Omaha is starting off their morning with snow and Dallas has more unneeded rain. Temperatures are going to be chilly today which will be a big drop from the last few days (and most of the last month). We'll have plenty of dry time through the daytime hours with much more active weather this evening. The alert map is very colorful this morning. The purple color is showing where we have a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 7pm. To our west are a lot of flooding concerns which are shown in green. Here's a look at the timeline for the wintry mix coming our way. Snow will be falling as early as when the kids come home in our south western counties but Indianapolis won't see much until closer to dinnertime. Rain will take over by about midnight and continue falling through Saturday morning. Sleep in Saturday morning if you can! Relaxing sleeping weather with that moderate rainfall. Rain will wrap up by about lunchtime with a slight chance for a few flurries in the early afternoon but most people won't actually see that happen and will be dry for late afternoon. No more rain is expected for Sunday. Our southern counties will have the lowest rain totals with higher numbers in our northern counties. We'll be monitoring river levels since we're already quite saturated for winter. Saturday evening a cold front will pass through and drop our temperatures a lot. We'll wake up in the low teens Sunday morning with highs only in the 20s for a few days. The good news is that we won't have active weather for those cold days...it's a trade.

