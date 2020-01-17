Columbus police seize 58 grams of meth, arrest man on dealing charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a local man on drug charges after a large amount of methamphetamine was found during a Thursday afternoon traffic stop.

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said officers officers stopped a vehicle near 16th Street and California Street on December 16 around 3:15 p.m.

The driver was identified as Harold R. Jordan, 62, of Columbus.

Police said a K-9 was called to the scene and alerted to the odor of narcotics inside Jordan’s vehicle.

Officers later searched his clothes and found around 58 grams of methamphetamine hidden in his sweatpants.

Jordan was arrested, taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and faces preliminary charges of dealing and possessing methamphetamine.