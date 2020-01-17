× Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Saturday morning

Accumulating snow will spread across the state overnight and up to an inch of snow is likely in Indianapolis along with up to .20″ of ice. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect, mainly north of I-70, through Saturday at 7 a.m. A rain/snow mix develop by 7 p.m. and continue through 3 a.m. Our mix will change to rain by sunrise Saturday as we warm into the 40s. Temperatures will fall late Saturday afternoon, rain will change to snow showers. Colder air will stay with us for Sunday and Monday, and scattered flurries will continue on both days.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight.

A rain/snow mix will develop by 7pm.

Our rain/snow mix will change to snow by 11pm.

Snow will change to rain by 4am.

Snow will heavier north of I-70.

Slick roads will be likely north of I-70 overnight.

Snowfall amounts will be light, south of I-70.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.

Rain will taper off Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall Saturday afternoon.

Expect a few snow showers Saturday evening.

Up to an inch of rain will fall this weekend.

Expect a windy, colder Sunday.